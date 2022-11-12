In Kherson, a curfew is introduced and entry and exit from the city are restricted

A curfew is being introduced in de-occupied Kherson from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevнch.

“Dear people of Kherson!.. Our task is to ensure the safety of your lives. Therefore, we are forced to introduce a curfew starting today, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the military administration of the city of Kherson,” he said.

Yanushevych warned that the possibility of leaving the city and entering it will be limited until demining measures are taken.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also announced that the Ukrainian administration had returned to Kherson.

“Mr. President, in accordance with your mandate, we report that the Chief Executive Officer of the Kherson region, the Chief Executive Officer of Kherson, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kherson district have arrived in Kherson and started to perform their duties,” Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Committee, said in a video published by Tymoshenko.