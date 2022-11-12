The President of Turkey will discuss the possibility of negotiations with Zelensky and Putin

Turkish President Recep Erdogan will call Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days to discuss possible negotiations with Russia.

Anadolu writes about it.

Erdogan told reporters that Turkey seeks to find ways of dialogue for further peace. He also noted that the position of Russian President Putin is not enough, so he wants to hear Ukraineʼs position regarding negotiations with Russia through the mediation of Turkey.

In addition, Erdogan plans to discuss the expansion of the "grain corridor".

"The "grain corridor" initiative can become a harbinger of peace in the region, open the way for a "peace corridor" between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Ankaraʼs efforts are focused on this. We believe that the best way to peace is through dialogue," Erdogan noted.