The Air Forces: Russian troops may launch a new missile attack on Ukraine in the coming days

Russian troops may launch a new massive attack on Ukraine on the eve of or during the G20 summit in Indonesia (November 15-16).

The spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ignat stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Everyone knows what events are coming up — the G20 summit. They [the Russians] really like to carry out some kind of provocations around such days," he noted on the air of the telethon.

Ignat added that Russia is currently stockpiling missiles and drones for new massive attacks.