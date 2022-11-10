The Russians are stockpiling missiles and drones for a massive strike on Ukraine

The spokesman of the Air Force Command Yuriy Ignat said that there is a high probability of a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. The Russians are stockpiling missiles for this.

On the air of the telethon, he said that factories in Russia work in three shifts to make up for the losses of cruise missiles.

"The enemy saw that individual strikes are almost ineffective, because the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense shoots them down. Presumably, they are stockpiling a certain supply of rockets in order to fire a salvo. It cannot be ruled out, because the enemy has not abandoned his intentions to destroy our critical infrastructure," Ignat suggests.

According to him, the Russians are currently using aviation the most in the east.

"There are very tough battles here. A lot of enemy aviation units were involved. Our aviation is also working. Our fighters also continue to do their job," the spokesman added.

Ignat also urged not to create panic around the issue of ballistic missile deliveries to Russia from Iran, because the Ukrainian Armed Forces already have a plan to counter such strikes.