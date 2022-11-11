Germany allocates an additional billion euros to Ukraine for cyber protection and documenting crimes

The German government has decided to allocate an additional billion euros from its budget for 2023 to help Ukraine.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to the relevant document.
These funds will be used to protect against Russian cyberattacks and document evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine. Part of the funds will be used to support experts who record violations of human rights and war crimes.
It is also planned that the allocated money will go to the protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.
- On November 8, it became known that Germany would provide the International Commission on Missing Persons with €7.6 million to search for Ukrainians who disappeared as a result of the invasion of Russian troops.
- On November 9, Germany announced the transfer to Ukraine of 30 Dingo armored vehicles, IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles, as well as 18 reconnaissance drones.