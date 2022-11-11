Germany allocates an additional billion euros to Ukraine for cyber protection and documenting crimes

The German government has decided to allocate an additional billion euros from its budget for 2023 to help Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the relevant document.

These funds will be used to protect against Russian cyberattacks and document evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine. Part of the funds will be used to support experts who record violations of human rights and war crimes.

It is also planned that the allocated money will go to the protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.