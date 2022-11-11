The IMF mission begins work in Ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund started online discussions with representatives of the Ukrainian government regarding the new lending program.

This was reported by the permanent representative of the IMF in Ukraine Vagram Stepanyan, Radio Svoboda, Interfax-Ukraine and Ukrinform reported.

“The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting discussions with representatives of Ukraine today to continue discussing the governmentʼs request regarding the Monitoring Program with the involvement of the IMF Board of Executive Directors. The dialogue will be based on the results of the meetings held last month in Vienna,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Earlier, the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, reported that the missionʼs work will continue until November 17.