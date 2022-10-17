The IMF mission to Ukraine started its work in Vienna

The IMF mission to Ukraine began its work in Vienna and will continue until October 20 inclusive.
The National Bank of Ukraine announced this on October 17.
Representatives of the NBU, led by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny, will take part in working meetings with mission experts, during which they will consider the current state of Ukraineʼs economy, macro forecasts, parameters of the state budget for 2023 and sources of covering its deficit.
"We are determined to actively work with the Fundʼs experts. We hope for fruitful results of the mission and determination of parameters for the start of work on the new Monitoring Program with the involvement of the IMF Council, which will become the basis for a full-fledged program with the Fund," emphasized NBU Chairman Andriy Pishniy.
- On October 13, Ukraine received $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund. The funds will be used to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy.
- Ukraine in the conditions of war needs the continuation of large-scale financing of the state budget deficit. In 2023, the budget will need $3.5 billion in monthly aid from partners.