The IMF mission to Ukraine started its work in Vienna

The IMF mission to Ukraine began its work in Vienna and will continue until October 20 inclusive.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this on October 17.

Representatives of the NBU, led by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny, will take part in working meetings with mission experts, during which they will consider the current state of Ukraineʼs economy, macro forecasts, parameters of the state budget for 2023 and sources of covering its deficit.