In 2023, the budget will need $3.5 billion in international support every month

Ukraine, in the conditions of war, needs the continuation of large-scale financing of the state budget deficit. In 2023, the budget will need $3.5 billion in monthly aid from partners.

This was announced by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko at a meeting with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on October 11.

"We are observing the gradual recovery of Ukraineʼs economy; however, in the conditions of active hostilities, it is extremely important for us to launch a program of cooperation with the IMF to ensure the stability of the financial system. Ukraineʼs needs for additional financing in 2023 will reach $3.5 billion per month," the press service of the Ministry of Finance quotes him as saying.