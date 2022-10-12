In 2023, the budget will need $3.5 billion in international support every month

Ukraine, in the conditions of war, needs the continuation of large-scale financing of the state budget deficit. In 2023, the budget will need $3.5 billion in monthly aid from partners.
This was announced by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko at a meeting with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on October 11.
"We are observing the gradual recovery of Ukraineʼs economy; however, in the conditions of active hostilities, it is extremely important for us to launch a program of cooperation with the IMF to ensure the stability of the financial system. Ukraineʼs needs for additional financing in 2023 will reach $3.5 billion per month," the press service of the Ministry of Finance quotes him as saying.
Marchenko emphasized that further cooperation with the IMF is one of the most important priorities for Ukraine.
At a meeting with the managing director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the Ministry of Finance discussed the possibility of a new credit program to ensure priority expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine in 2023.
- The day before, the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pishnyi, said that Ukraine would need at least $38 billion in external financing next year.
- The European Commission is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with about €1.5 billion in budget support every month in 2023.
- On October 4, it was reported that Ukraine would receive $529.9 million in additional financing from the World Bank for urgent needs.