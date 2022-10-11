The National Bank: Ukraine will need $38 billion in financing from partners next year

Next year, Ukraine will need at least $38 billion in external financing.

This was reported by the head of the National Bank (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyi.

"Next year will be difficult. $38 billion is the total financing requirement. Its involvement is a common cause for all government organizations, which we will work on," he noted.

Pyshnyi insists that it is very important to continue substantive, constructive negotiations with international partners in order to get the resources that Ukraine needs today to endure, win and start a recovery program.