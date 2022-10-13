Ukraine received $1.3 billion from the IMF

Ukraine received $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The funds will be used to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy.
"In general, the IMF has provided our country with $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war. Also, in the near future, the Fund and we will start preparations for a new special program that will start next year. We thank our partners and allies for their steadfast support," he noted.
- Ukraine in the conditions of war needs the continuation of large-scale financing of the state budget deficit. In 2023, the budget will need $3.5 billion in monthly aid from partners.