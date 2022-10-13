Ukraine received $1.3 billion from the IMF

Ukraine received $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The funds will be used to finance priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy.

"In general, the IMF has provided our country with $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war. Also, in the near future, the Fund and we will start preparations for a new special program that will start next year. We thank our partners and allies for their steadfast support," he noted.