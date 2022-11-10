The European Parliament approved the agreement on the simplification of freight transportation between Ukraine and Moldova

The European (EU) Parliament approved the agreements with Ukraine and Moldova on the simplification of cargo transportation across the border.

This is stated on the website of the European Parliament.

These new agreements were developed as part of the EUʼs response to disruptions in the transport sectors of Ukraine and Moldova caused by Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. They will replace the current bilateral transport agreements with EU countries.

These documents temporarily allow carriers of Ukraine, Moldova and EU countries to transit through each otherʼs territory and work between them without the appropriate permits.

In addition, the agreement between Ukraine and the EU will allow Ukrainian drivers to continue to use Ukrainian driving licenses and certificates of professional competence to work in the EU.

Both agreements are tentatively effective from June 29, 2022. They must also be formally approved by the Council of the EU.