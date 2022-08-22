Ukraine and Moldova opened a railway connection bypassing Transnistria

Ukraine and Moldova have restored the railway connection on the Berezyne — Basarabyaska section in the Odesa oblast. In this way, trains will bypass the unrecognized Transnistria.

The Ministry of Infrastructure writes about this on its Facebook page.

"The restoration of this route has become vital against the backdrop of constant attacks on the bridge across the Dniester estuary by the Russian occupiers. From now on, we have an alternative — the main railway route connecting Odesa and the Danube ports "Reni" and "Izmail" is reliably connected to the railway connection," said the Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, the department estimates that cargo transportation through this section of the railway will reach 10 million tons per year.

"And, of course, I have to note the excellent work of the Ukrainian railway workers, who implemented a large international turnkey project." After all, thanks to the efforts of our employees, the infrastructure was restored not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also on the territory of Moldova," Kubrakov emphasized.

The section Berezyne — Basarabyaska is single-track, and its length is 22 kilometers (almost 21 km on the territory of Ukraine). There has been no traffic on it since 1999.