A new checkpoint “Krasnoiilsk” has opened on the border between Ukraine and Romania

On the Ukrainian-Romanian border today, November 10, the newly constructed "Krasnoiilsk" automobile checkpoint began operating.

This was informed by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The new point is located within the Chernivtsi region. According to Tymoshenko, he will help unload the only point in Bukovyna on the border with Romania — "Porubne", where the line of trucks sometimes reached dozens of kilometers.

"Krasnoiilsk" will be able to pass 2 000 people, 10 buses and 490 cars per day. Later, this point will become a full-fledged cargo checkpoint. The issue of creating the necessary cargo infrastructure is currently being discussed with Romania.

Tymoshenko also added that the international checkpoint "Dyakivtsi", also on the border with Romania, is 85% ready. The work there should be completed by the end of the year.