A new checkpoint will be opened on the border with Romania

In the near future, a new checkpoint will open on the border between Ukraine and Romania. It is promised to be launched in two weeks.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem.

The checkpoint will be located near the village of Krasnoiilsk (Chernivtsi region).

"Krasnoiilsk is a long building. Work here began back in 2015, stopped a year later, and construction was almost frozen for the last six years. Negotiations on the opening of the checkpoint with the Romanian side were resumed only in the summer of this year. We promised to finish all the work in August, but due to the lack of funding, the work slowed down a bit," Nayem noted.

He said that currently only small works are left to connect communications and arrange workplaces for customs and border service employees.

At the same time, the construction of roads and infrastructure is also being completed on the Romanian side.

"The checkpoint will work step by step. First, the passage will be open for passenger vehicles, later empty cargo vehicles will go, and in the future Krasnoiilsk should become a full-fledged cargo crossing point," he explained.