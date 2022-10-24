One more checkpoint will be opened on the Ukrainian-Polish border

By the end of the year, a new crossing point "Nyzhankovychy — Malhovice" will be opened on the border with Poland.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

First, empty trucks will be allowed to cross the border here, and later the checkpoint will operate for other vehicles and for pedestrians. Cars and trucks with a total weight of up to 3.5 tons will be allowed to pass through the new checkpoint.

The agency notes that this project has been effectively frozen since 2007. It is expected that the new checkpoint will significantly relieve work stations and speed up cargo and passenger logistics on the Ukrainian-Polish border.