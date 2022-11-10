Great Britain will hand over a thousand anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine to shoot down air targets

Great Britain will soon complete the transfer of an additional thousand surface-to-air anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. They are designed to shoot down aerial targets.

This was stated by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace during a visit to training sites of the Ukrainian military.

He noted that these missiles are compatible with the air defense systems and complexes that are in the Ukrainian army. Britain will hand over launchers and missiles that can shoot down Russian drones and cruise missiles.

“This commitment [to provide] hundreds more surface-to-air missiles continues our defense support to Ukraine against Russian aggression and will help Ukraine counter the threat of illegal strikes against critical national infrastructure,” Wallace explained.

He also visited training grounds where 1,900 Ukrainian soldiers are currently undergoing training. Instructors are British military personnel and representatives of eight other countries. After completing the training, they will go to Ukraine with the bulletproof vests, clothing, hearing protection, waterproof suits, and sleeping bags they received.