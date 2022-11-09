Law enforcement officers identified 18 Russians who were looting in Bucha

Russians stole at least 58 tons of things from Ukrainians. One of the parcels contained a grinder, a chainsaw, a steam cleaner, a laptop, a blender, a set of pans, six fishing rods and two spinning rods.

The Belarusian editorial office of "Radio Liberty" writes about it.

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have identified at least 18 Russian soldiers who robbed the houses of Ukrainians in Bucha and Bucha districts of the Kyiv region, and then sent the stolen goods home via parcels from the Mozyr branch of the DSEC [delivery service express courier] express mail.

This information stems from two court decisions on the arrest in absentia of four Russian servicemen. According to the materials of the criminal case, one of the Russian National Guardsmen sent a parcel weighing 60 kilograms. The kit included a Vega V6-1050 sander, a Stihl chainsaw, a Kärcher steam cleaner, a Lenovo laptop, a Bosch blender, a pan set, a fishing rod, six fishing rods and two spinning rods.

The second Russian national guard sent a 20-kilogram package to Moscow. It contained: a Sturm electric sander, a Zenit sander, a Dnipro electric drill, a Samsung tablet, an electric saw, a Sturm generator, two Einhell chainsaws, clothes, cosmetics, a double mattress, a Lenovo laptop.

A soldier of the 46th machine gun and artillery regiment sent a parcel weighing 3.8 kilograms to the city of Rubtsovsk, Altai Territory. It contained a Gareth Ace 250 metal detector, a Husqvarna 64 chainsaw, a Lenovo tablet, a clipper, a car TV and a tool sharpener.

A serviceman of the 56th Guards Assault Cossack Regiment sent the largest package to Rubtsovsk — it weighed 150 kilograms and contained: an iPad, two computer motherboards, a video card, a computer power supply, a processor, a Sony Play Station 4 game console and its controllers, a Forte wheelbarrow, a nail lamp, a street music speaker, a hair clipper, a grinder, a tool set, a screwdriver, a welding machine, a womanʼs fur made of natural sheepskin, two household gas cylinders, a tool sharpener.

These items were stolen by the Russian military from the homes of residents of the village of Blystavitsia, Bucha district of the Kyiv region.