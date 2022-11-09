SSU: Russia carries out 10 cyberattacks on strategic objects of Ukraine every day

Russia accompanies its missile strikes on Ukraineʼs energy facilities with powerful cyberattacks — 10 a day — to cause a maximum "blackout."

The head of the Cyber Security Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Ilya Vityuk told about this in an interview with the "League" publication.

"The SSU constantly blocks cyber attacks on energy facilities. This industry, along with infrastructure and logistics, are priority targets for Russian special services. The latest shelling of the HPS [heat power station] and HPP [hydroelectric power plant] was accompanied by cyberattacks. The SSU expected such a scenario, so none of them were effective," Ilya Vityuk noted.

According to him, on average, the Russian Federation carries out more than 10 cyberattacks on Ukraine every day. In the worst case, with the help of a cyber attack, they can, for example, turn off the electricity for a while, or some services will not work for a short period, but special services are working to prevent even this from happening

Since February 24, the cyber security department of the SSU has repelled more than 3 500 cyber attacks on state authorities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.