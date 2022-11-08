”Ukrenergo” promises to significantly improve the situation with light in a few days, if there are no new shellings

The company "Ukrenergo" promises to significantly improve the situation with electricity supply in the north and center of Ukraine in a few days. But this is on the condition that there will be no new shelling.

This was stated by the general director of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, on the air of the telethon.

"I think we all, consumers, need to endure a few more days, provided that there are no new attacks, in order for there to be a tangible relief with energy consumption so that the blackout schedules are more comfortable. In the absence of shelling (and this is an important condition!), we will be able to improve energy supply in the Central and Northern regions," he explained.

At the same time, Kudrytsky does not rule out the possibility of a complete blackout if the Russians continue to attack the power system. He emphasized that it is impossible to predict such a scenario, but energy companies are also preparing for such a scenario.