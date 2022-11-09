“Ukrnafta” informed that the central office was blocked by armed men. The SSU servicemen arrived on the scene

Oil production company Ukrnafta declares that its central office was blocked by unknown armed men.

This was informed by the companyʼs press service.

"Starting from 8:00 p.m. on November 8, 2022, the work of the central office of PJSC Ukrnafta was blocked by armed men. This morning, employees and managers of the company were not allowed to work. The company is concerned about the current situation," the statement noted.

The company says that representatives of the shareholders of Naftogaz and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not provide documents regarding the companyʼs work in a new format or a court decision authorizing force actions.

The Ministry of Defense for the Naftogaz company, which owns 50%+1 shares of Ukrnafta, has not yet commented on this statement.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that it had sent fighters to Ukrnafta facilities. According to the information of the special service, its employees "are taking preventive measures to prevent the destabilization of the work of one of the largest oil refineries of Ukraine and to ensure its transfer to state ownership in working condition."

Employees of the Bureau of Economic Security arrived together with SSU servicemen. They are checking information about multimillion-dollar excise duty evasion for 2022. Possible violations to increase profit from fuel production are checked separately. The management of the company is under suspicion of tax evasion (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code).