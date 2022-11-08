Forbes: The state took more than $956 million worth of assets from businessmen. It is about the alienation of critical enterprises

The value of the assets that became the property of the state after the alienation of strategic enterprises is estimated at $956.5 million. These are critical companies owned by Ukrainian businessmen and oligarchs.

The publication "Forbes Ukraine" gave a corresponding assessment.

The most expensive of the alienated assets are "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta", which were the basis of the business empire of Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadiy Boholyubov. In “Ukrnafta”, the partners own approximately 42% of the shares, and the state, represented by JSC “Naftogaz”, owns 50% plus one share. Other shares are owned by minority shareholders.

Before the war, “Forbes” valued “Ukrnafta” at $1.5 billion, as it is the largest Ukrainian oil producer and the owner of a network of gas stations with more than 500 stations. Now the value of the company has decreased to $748 million. The share of the "Privat" group in this is $314 million.

Forbes estimates the share of Kolomoiskyi and Boholyubov in “Ukrtatnafta” at 28%, Oleksandr Yaroslavsky has the same share, the rest belongs to “Naftogaz of Ukraine”. Before the war, “Forbes” estimated the entire asset at $830 million, now at $178 million.

Vyacheslav Bohuslaevʼs "Motor Sich" is now valued at $27 million, and before the war — $90 million. "AvtoKrAZ" of Konstantin Zhevago — $3 million (before the war $10 million).

"Zaporizhtransformator" of Kostyantyn Hryhoryshyn is bankrupt, so its value is estimated as zero. The company manufactures transformer and reactor equipment, so the plant is potentially an attractive asset.