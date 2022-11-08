Mobile patrols of volunteers to shoot down kamikaze drones were created in Mykolaiv region

Mobile groups of volunteers to intercept Iranian drones were created in Mykolaiv region.

The head of the region Vitaliy Kim told about this on the air of the national marathon.

"We figure them [drones] out and leave for interception. It gives the result. Now we have already significantly increased the number of these mobile groups. And for people who work, there is even a certain excitement: they study the technical characteristics themselves and work," Kim noted.

According to him, the regional authorities are now sharing this experience with other regions.

"Those who ask, we tell everyone how we do it. And this experience is now spreading further... In recent weeks, we have already repeatedly shot them down with small arms. That is, it is a matter of desire now. And the more fire groups we have now, the greater the probability that they will be shot down," the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration added.