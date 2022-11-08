Mobile patrols of volunteers to shoot down kamikaze drones were created in Mykolaiv region

Mobile groups of volunteers to intercept Iranian drones were created in Mykolaiv region.
The head of the region Vitaliy Kim told about this on the air of the national marathon.
"We figure them [drones] out and leave for interception. It gives the result. Now we have already significantly increased the number of these mobile groups. And for people who work, there is even a certain excitement: they study the technical characteristics themselves and work," Kim noted.
According to him, the regional authorities are now sharing this experience with other regions.
"Those who ask, we tell everyone how we do it. And this experience is now spreading further... In recent weeks, we have already repeatedly shot them down with small arms. That is, it is a matter of desire now. And the more fire groups we have now, the greater the probability that they will be shot down," the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration added.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, in the coming days Iran plans to send a shipment of more than 200 combat drones to the Russian Federation.
- At the end of September, it was reported that the Ukrainian military shot down more than 300 enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.