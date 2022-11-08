Zelensky proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to continue martial law and mobilization

The President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted draft laws No. 8189 and No. 8190 to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), which propose to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine.

The documents were registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on November 8. Currently, both draft laws are being considered by the leadership of the parliament.

The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote that the Verkhovna Rada, at the next plenary meeting, is likely to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days — until February 19, 2023.