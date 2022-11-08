Rishi Sunak announced the gas agreement between Great Britain and the USA

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a major gas deal with the United States. Negotiations on "partnership in energy security" are at the final stage.

The Telegraph writes about it.

As part of this agreement, the U.S. plans to sell billions of cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Great Britain over the next year. The details of the contract are still unknown. They may be released after the Cop27 environmental summit in Egypt.

The former British Prime Minister Liz Truss personally discussed the details of the agreement with the U.S. President Joe Biden. Downing Street had hoped that the contract would be announced on October 21, but this plan was canceled due to the resignation of Truss. So British officials in Washington continued to work out the gas deal under the leadership of Rishi Sunak. The final date of its publication has not yet been determined, but it is expected to happen within one to two weeks.

According to The Telegraphʼs sources, the British side hopes that the United States will sell about 10 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas to the United Kingdom. This spring, the USA promised the entire European Union 15 billion cubic meters.