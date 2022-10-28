Great Britain will stop importing liquefied gas from Russia from January 1

From January 1, 2023, Great Britain will stop all imports of liquefied natural gas from the Russian Federation.
This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth of Nations of Great Britain.
“From 1 January 2023, the UK is ending all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and supporting countries around the world in reducing their own dependency. We’re cutting off Putin’s funds for his illegal war," the post reads.
- Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the United States of America and Great Britain agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the implementation and enforcement of sanctions, in particular against Russia.