Presidentʼs Office stated that Ukraine is not giving up negotiations with Russia. There is one condition for this

Ukraine does not give up negotiations with Russia. For this, Moscow needs to fulfill only one condition — to completely withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs office, wrote about this on his Twitter.

"It is necessary to understand: Ukraine has never refused negotiations. Our negotiating position is known and open: 1. First, the Russian Federation withdraws its troops from Ukraine. 2. Then everything else," he noted.

But Podolyak emphasized that Putin would never do that. Therefore, the Ukrainian authorities understand that negotiations will be held with the next Russian leader.