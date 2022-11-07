Britainʼs trade minister plans to visit Taiwan. China opposed of it

British Trade Secretary Greg Hands plans to visit Taiwan for a two-day visit. He will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and attend the 25th annual UK-Taiwan trade talks. Beijing condemned these intentions.

Reuters writes about it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing strongly opposes any form of official exchanges between Great Britain and Taiwan.

"We call on the British side to stop all official exchanges with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces regarding Taiwan independence," he noted.

Taiwanʼs Ministry of Economy declined to comment and said the meetings it organizes are closed to the media.

"The personal visit to Taiwan is a clear signal of commitment to strengthening trade links between Great Britain and Taiwan. Like the United Kingdom, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade under the rules-based global trading system," the British Department for International Trade stated.