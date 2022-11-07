Finland does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory after joining NATO

The President of Finland Sauli Niiniste stated that his country will not deploy nuclear weapons on its territory after joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Yle writes about it.

The President said that after joining the Alliance, Finland has no intention of importing nuclear weapons, and similar proposals from NATO countries have not been received either.

At the same time, Niiniste noted that nuclear weapons are an integral part of NATOʼs deterrence forces. However, they are a tool for prevention, not an end in themselves. He added that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be started.

Sauli Niiniste also said that there is no end in sight to Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, and none of the parties is making compromises. He emphasized that Ukraine has every right to protect its integrity and legal borders, and the Russian army has no right to be on Ukrainian soil.

"Finland will help Ukraine as long as it is needed," the President Niiniste noted.