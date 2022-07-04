NATO has successfully completed accession negotiations with Sweden and Finland. During these negotiations, the Alliance determined whether these countries met the criteria for membership.

The press service of NATO writes about it.

"Both countries have officially confirmed their readiness and ability to fulfill the political, legal and military obligations of NATO membership," the message reads.

This stage was symbolic, as Finland and Sweden met all the necessary criteria in advance, both militarily and politically. That is why accession negotiations began and ended on the same day.

Now, on July 5, NATO will sign the protocol on the accession of Sweden and Finland. After that, this protocol will be submitted for ratification to the parliaments of all the member countries of the Alliance. After ratification by all parliaments, NATO will determine the date from which Finland and Sweden will officially become new members of the Alliance.