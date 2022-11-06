Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing new strikes on the energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is concentrating its forces for a possible repetition of massive attacks on infrastructure.

He said this in a video message on Sunday.

“Today, the occupiers again used Iranian attack drones. There are knocked down. But, unfortunately, there are also hits. We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive attacks on our infrastructure. In particular, for this, Russia needed Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond,” he said.

At the same time, Zelensky drew attention to the fact that more and more often there are reports that not a single Caliber carrier has gone on combat duty in the Black Sea. “This is a very important result secured by our defenders,” the president said.