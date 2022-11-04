“Ukrenergo” explained why emergency restrictions sometimes begin after hourly blackouts

Energy companies apply emergency blackouts outside the previously approved schedules of "Ukrenergo", if there is a sharp increase in electricity consumption in the region.

"Ukrenergo" explained that the hourly blackouts schedules are in effect until the moment, when the "Oblenergo" dispatcher sees a sharp simultaneous increase in electricity consumption on his monitor.

In order to protect the power grid from additional accidents, he decides to apply emergency measures, i.e. schedules of emergency shutdowns in the territory of the region.

When excessive consumption and the threat of network overload pass, hourly limit schedules continue to operate instead of emergency shutdowns.

That is why the electricity may not go out at the hours stated by the energy companies in the schedule, and the outage itself may last longer.

"It can be said that hourly blackouts schedules are a means of conservative treatment of the system, as for a person after a serious injury or illness. Schedules of emergency blackouts are a forced return of the patient to intensive care," Ukrenergo made an analogy.