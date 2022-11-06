General Staff: The occupiers ordered the residents of Beryslav to evacuate by November 10

The occupiers ordered the residents of occupied Beryslav (Kherson region) to leave the city by November 10.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main reason for the "evacuation" the occupiers cite is the possible destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, private boats on the banks of the Dnipro are being destroyed en masse in the Kherson region. Engines and other property from watercraft are appropriated by the occupiers. After the sinking of civilian ships, part of the fuel got into the river delta and directly threatens the ecosystem of the Nizhnyodniprovskyi National Nature Park.

Also, according to detailed information, in Kakhovka, the Ukrainian military hit a building where up to 200 enemy soldiers were stationed. The enemy carefully hides the consequences of the attack, and strict administrative and police measures are being taken in the city. A large column of military equipment was destroyed in the Radensk region. The losses of the enemy are specified.