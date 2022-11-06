Andriy Danylko sold his Rolls Royce, which once belonged to Freddie Mercury, for $284,000. The funds will go to the rehabilitation center

Ukrainian singer Andriy Danylko sold at auction a 1974 Rolls Royce that once belonged to the legendary artist Freddie Mercury. The car was purchased for $284,000.
This is reported on the page of the rehabilitation center Superhumans Center, where Danylko will give the money received.
"The car was purchased for 250,000 pounds, or $284,500, or 11 million hryvnias. An incredible amount, a very generous donation, significant support for our clinic, and a significant contribution to the faith of enlightened people," they said.
The auction was held at Sothebyʼs.
- On November 1, Ukrainian artist Andriy Danylko ("Verka Serdyuchka") announced that he is selling at Sothebyʼs auction a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, which the leader of the Queen band Freddie Mercury drove in the last years of his life. According to Danylko, he once bought this car to present it to the Queen museum or to make it part of an exhibition in Ukraine, but the war made its adjustments.
- Superhumans Center is being built on the basis of one of the hospitals in the Lviv region. It will be a specialized clinic for prosthetics, reconstruction and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.