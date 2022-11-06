Andriy Danylko sold his Rolls Royce, which once belonged to Freddie Mercury, for $284,000. The funds will go to the rehabilitation center

Ukrainian singer Andriy Danylko sold at auction a 1974 Rolls Royce that once belonged to the legendary artist Freddie Mercury. The car was purchased for $284,000.

This is reported on the page of the rehabilitation center Superhumans Center, where Danylko will give the money received.

"The car was purchased for 250,000 pounds, or $284,500, or 11 million hryvnias. An incredible amount, a very generous donation, significant support for our clinic, and a significant contribution to the faith of enlightened people," they said.

The auction was held at Sothebyʼs.