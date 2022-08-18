A modern prosthetics center is being created in Lviv oblast. Singer Sting, actor Schreiber and billionaire Bransonʼs foundation will become ambassadors

In Lviv oblast, a modern Superhumans Center will be created on the basis of one of the hospitals. It will be a specialized clinic for prosthetics, reconstruction and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the project.

“Superhumans is currently in the process of renovating and conducting a fundraising campaign. The clinic is a non-profit organization that, under a leasing contract, will modernize and equip an already functional state hospital in Lviv oblast. Over time, it is possible to scale Superhumans to other regions of Ukraine," they note there.

The initiator of the project was Andrii Stavnitser, an Odesa businessman, and the former director of the Olena Pinchuk Foundation, Olga Rudneva, became the executive director.

A number of famous people have already joined the fundraising for the clinic, including the executive director and founder of the Richard Branson Virgin United Foundation, Jean Oelwang; actress and activist Trudy Styler with her husband. singer Sting; Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber; the famous American inventor and innovator Mick Ebeling.

The medical council of the project included the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko and one of the best maxillofacial surgeons in the world, Peter Kostiantyno.

"Budgetary financing of the clinic at the stage of reconstruction is not foreseen. Superhumans will be governed by an independent Board of Directors and Medical Board. The work of the clinic will be financed by donors who will join the fundraising campaign," the project notes.