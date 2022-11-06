WP: The US asks Ukraine to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with Russia

The administration of US President Joe Biden is informally asking President Volodymyr Zelensky to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with Russia. They say that this will allow for maintaining support from other countries.
The Washington Post writes about it with reference to its own sources.
They emphasize that the USA is not pressuring Ukraine to start negotiations with the Russian Federation, but they note that such steps can preserve the "moral dignity" of the Ukrainian government in the eyes of international partners. The US told Zelensky that his ban on talks with Putin had allegedly caused concern in parts of Europe, Africa, and Latin America. They are concerned about rising food and fuel prices due to the war.
At the same time, the USA admits that Putin himself is not serious about such negotiations.
- On September 30, 2022, Russian President Putin announced the "accession” of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia. Against this background, a meeting of the NSDC took place in Ukraine, after which Zelensky announced that Ukraine would apply for accelerated accession to NATO. In his address then, the president emphasized that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, but not with Putin, but with another president of the Russian Federation.
- On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.