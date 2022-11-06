WP: The US asks Ukraine to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with Russia

The administration of US President Joe Biden is informally asking President Volodymyr Zelensky to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with Russia. They say that this will allow for maintaining support from other countries.

The Washington Post writes about it with reference to its own sources.

They emphasize that the USA is not pressuring Ukraine to start negotiations with the Russian Federation, but they note that such steps can preserve the "moral dignity" of the Ukrainian government in the eyes of international partners. The US told Zelensky that his ban on talks with Putin had allegedly caused concern in parts of Europe, Africa, and Latin America. They are concerned about rising food and fuel prices due to the war.

At the same time, the USA admits that Putin himself is not serious about such negotiations.