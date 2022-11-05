19 Ukrainian border guards returned from Russian captivity

19 border guards returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.
This was reported in the State Border Service of Ukraine.
Medical examination and rehabilitation await the freed Ukrainians ahead. The State Administrative Service showed their first minutes on Ukrainian soil.
- On November 3, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in a format of 107 for 107. Ukraine returned six officers and 101 privates and sergeants from captivity. Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the navy, Terrotiroal Defense, border guards, national guardsmen, including three Azov soldiers, as well as soldiers of the State Special Service of Transport. 74 released fighters defended Azovstal. Some volunteers flew by helicopter to Mariupol to fight for the city.