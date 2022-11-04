General Staff: As a result of the attack on the occupation administration of Golaya Prystan, 18 people were killed

18 people were killed as a result of the strike on the building occupied by the occupation administration of Hola Prystan (Kherson Region).

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The occupiers continue to die in Ukraine. Information about enemy losses as a result of fire damage to the administrative building in Hola Prystan, Kherson region, has been confirmed. According to available information, 18 Russian invaders were destroyed, and two were wounded," the General Staff said in summary.

Also, on November 2, in the area of the city of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and a truck with ammunition, and approximately 20 enemy servicemen were wounded of various degrees of severity.

On November 3, in Melitopol, the Ukrainian military struck the enemyʼs control post located in the building of the industrial zone. Approximately 50 invaders were wounded, and up to 10 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. Almost 80 units of military equipment of various types, which the enemy hid in hangars, were also damaged.