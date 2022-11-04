In a joint statement, the G7 countries rejected Russiaʼs accusation that Ukraine had created a “dirty bomb”. They also threatened Belarusians

The ministers of foreign affairs of the G7 countries adopted a joint statement based on the results of the summit. In it, they condemned Russia for starting the war and rejected its accusation that Ukraine had created a "dirty bomb". In addition, they threatened Belarus with serious consequences if it became a full-fledged participant in the war.

This is stated in the G7 statement.

They emphasized that Russiaʼs nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable.

"We will continue to impose economic restrictions on Russia and other countries, individuals or entities, that provide military support to Moscow in a war of aggression, as some of us have already done over Iranʼs provision of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia. We reiterate our call to the Belarusian authorities to stop facilitating Russiaʼs aggressive war, including allowing Russian armed forces to use Belarusian territory to launch missiles at Ukraine. If the Belarusian authorities involve Belarus more directly in Russiaʼs war, the G7 will inflict huge additional losses on the regime," the G7 emphasized.

The countries emphasized that they will continue to provide Ukraine with all the necessary support to fight against Russia and protect its territorial integrity. The G7 countries will also launch a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine restore critical infrastructure. The first conference will be held on December 13 in France.

The G7 countries will continue to struggle with the global consequences of the war in Ukraine for the world economy. They are calling on oil-producing countries to increase production so that energy prices fall. The G7 countries themselves will soon complete preparations for limiting the price of Russian oil.