The Higher Anti-Corruption Court allowed the forced delivery of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk to the court

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed to bring the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC) Pavlo Vovk to the court. He appears in the case of "KDAC films".

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC).

"The court, on its own initiative, applied a coercive plea to 4 defendants: Pavlo Vovk, Yevheniy Ablov, Ihor Kachur and Ihor Pohribnichenko. They should be brought to the meeting, which will be held on November 18," the ACC notes.

The head of the KDAC Pavlo Vovk and 11 other people are suspected of "trying to seize state power within the framework of a criminal organization by establishing control over the Higher Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJU) and the Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ)."