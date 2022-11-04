Ireland has accepted more than 55 thousand Ukrainian refugees. The country no longer has the capacity to accept new immigrants

Ireland has accepted more than 55 000 Ukrainian refugees so far and has no more places to accommodate new immigrants.

Irelandʼs ambassador to Ukraine Teresa Healy wrote about this in an article for "European Truth".

In addition to support provided through EU channels, Ireland provided €20 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries and temporarily lifted visa requirements for Ukrainians.

“Ireland has never seen so many people arriving at the same time in such a short space of time. Now we host more than 55 000 Ukrainians — more than 1% of our population. The government, public and civil servants and volunteers across the country are working hard to deal with this humanitarian crisis, providing essential support to those seeking asylum and other services. But I want to tell and emphasize that now the state has a limited amount of free social housing left," the ambassador stated.

According to her, in recent days there have been cases when the Irish could not temporarily accommodate newly arrived Ukrainians, as well as seekers of international protection from other countries, in proper conditions.

"We are trying to overcome this problem, it is extremely important for us. But we also ask the Ukrainian people to understand the situation and warn everyone who is planning to go to Ireland now to remember that, despite our efforts and sincere wishes, we may not be able to ensure the availability of public housing upon arrival." summed up the diplomat.