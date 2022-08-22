The Embassy of Ireland resumes work in Kyiv

The Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine, which has been working remotely since the beginning of the invasion, is resuming work in Kyiv.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

Commenting on the reopening of the embassy, Coveney called his priority "restoring and building a network of contacts with Ukrainian government officials to better inform about Irelandʼs provision of support and assistance to the government and people of Ukraine."

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ireland does not advise its citizens to travel to Ukraine.