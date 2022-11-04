The occupiers hanged a woman on the street for the words “Skadovsk is Ukraine” in Kherson region

The occupiers hanged 56-year-old nurse Tetyana Mudrenko on the street for saying "Skadovsk is Ukraine" in occupied Skadovsk.

The Financial Times writes about it.

According to the sister of the deceased Nataliia Chorna, a woman called her on October 15 and informed her that the occupiers had publicly executed Tatyana on the street.

"She told me that Tanya was hanged. They poured something into her mouth, and then hung her in front of the courthouse," Chorna told reporters.

The woman called the local mortuary to confirm her sisterʼs death, but staff refused to speak to her. But in the end, Natalie was sent a death certificate, which listed the cause as "mechanical asphyxiation."

According to witnesses, Tetyana Mudrenko repeatedly criticized the Russian occupiers and attended pro-Ukrainian rallies in Skadovsk. The last incident before her death happened in early October. Then Tatyana scolded the Ukrainian law enforcement officers who sided with the Russians and shouted "Skadovsk is Ukraine!" After that, police collaborators kidnapped Mudrenko and her husband Anatoly Orekhov from the house. Neighbors said that the occupiers also took the coupleʼs car and bicycles.

According to neighbors, the Russians freed Orekhov from captivity and allowed him to bury his wifeʼs body. His arm was broken, and other traces of beatings could be seen on his body. Then the man disappeared again, and no one has seen him since.

The Financial Times notes that some details of Tetyana Mudrenkoʼs abduction and death could not be independently verified, as these events took place in areas inaccessible to Western journalists. But the journalists saw the certificate of Tatyanaʼs death, and also heard the testimony of local people and witnesses who confirm the story of Nataliia Chorna.