The bodies of 868 civilians killed by the occupiers were found in the liberated territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions

On February 24, the bodies of 868 killed civilians were found in the de-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the head of the department of organizational and analytical support and operational response of the National Police Oleksiy Sergeyev.

"Since the beginning of the de-occupation measures, the police have found the bodies of 868 civilians in these regions, including 24 children. Just yesterday, the bodies of 14 people were found in these regions. It is yet another confirmation that Russia is actually committing genocide against the Ukrainian people," Sergeyev noted.

According to him, 34 torture chambers were found on the territory of the de-occupied regions — 24 in Kharkiv region, three each in Kherson and Kyiv regions, two in Sumy region, and one each in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions.