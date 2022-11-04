Vasyl Lozynskyi will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the Ministry of Regions. He may head the Ministry in the future

After the resignation of Oleksiy Chernyshov, the duties of the Minister of Communities and Territories Development were entrusted to First Deputy Minister Vasyl Lozynskyi.

The relevant order is published on the Government portal.

From November 4, Lozynskyi begins to perform the duties of the minister.

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Oleksiy Chernyshov from the position of the Minister of Communities and Territories Development, and the government appointed him the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to Babelʼs interlocutors, Chernyshovʼs resignation is "pole position" for the Presidentʼs Office, as they have different visions of the countryʼs reconstruction plan after the war.

The Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko has his Plan for the rapid recovery of Ukraine — Fast Recovery, which is presented to the ambassadors. The difference is that Chernyshov did not take into account the restoration of roads in his Plan, while the Ministry of Infrastructure together with the OP did. Accordingly, they had different budgets for restoration.

Therefore, after the resignation of Chernyshov, the OP and the minister loyal to him Oleksandr Kubrakov who is also applying for the post of deputy prime minister, will be responsible for reconstruction. Although there is still no final decision regarding Kubrakov.

Meanwhile, several candidates were considered for the position of Chernyshov: the chairman of the "Servant of the People" party, the MP Olena Shulyak, "Great Construction" consultant Yuryi Holyk (lately, he appears at meetings in the Presidentʼs Office), as well as the current First Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Vasyl Lozynsky, loyal to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.