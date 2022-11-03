Pentagon: The US has been conducting weapons inspections in Ukraine for several months, and no embezzlement was found

The Pentagon said that for several months they have been conducting checks on how Ukraine uses Western weapons. No signs of theft were found during inspections.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, writes AFP.

“A small team consisting of personnel from the Office of the Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in Kyiv has conducted several inspections of US security assistance shipments over the past few months at various locations in Ukraine,” he noted.

According to him, such inspections were not carried out near the front line and were not a reaction to any events. He emphasized that the USA has no evidence of any embezzlement of American aid in Ukraine.

Ryder emphasized that Ukraine tracks “security assistance from border logistics centers to the front line” and “provides cost and damage reports to record losses”.