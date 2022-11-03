Secretary General Stoltenberg: Sweden and Finland have met Turkeyʼs requirements for joining NATO

Sweden and Finland have met Turkeyʼs demands to join NATO, and itʼs time to welcome them into the alliance

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul on November 3, Reuters writes.

"Itʼs time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO. In these dangerous times it is even more important to finalise their accession, to prevent any misunderstanding or miscalculation in Moscow," Stoltenberg said.