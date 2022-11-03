Prytula announced the completion of the collection for British armored personnel carriers. More money was collected, so 10 more Spartans will be purchased

Volunteer Serhiy Prytula announced the completion of fundraising for the purchase of British Spartan armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian army. The required amount was collected in 1.5 days.
He announced this in his Telegram channel.
Prytula noted that a total of 236 million hryvnias were collected instead of the planned 200 million. They contacted their British counterparts, and they agreed to add 10 more Spartans. Thus, the fund will purchase 60 armored personnel carriers with the collected money.
Also, 2.4 million hryvnias will remain for the fundʼs next project. Prytula reminded that over the entire time, Great Britain has transferred 35 Spartan armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, and their purchase will be almost twice as large.
- The FV103 Spartan is a light and maneuverable reconnaissance APC that went into series production in the 1970s. In total, almost a thousand units were produced. Spartan can reach speeds of up to 96 km/h and has a range of 510 kilometers. The crew of an armored personnel carrier is three people, but it can transport up to seven people. The standard Spartan is armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun. The Armed Forces already have a Spartan at their disposal — Great Britain handed over dozens of these APCs to the Armed Forces in the summer.