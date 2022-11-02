The Serhiy Prytula Fund is raising 200 million hryvnias for 50 British Spartan armored personnel carriers

The Serhiy Prytula Fund is raising money for 50 British FV103 Spartan armored personnel carriers.

The collection will last from November 2 to 8. The goal is to collect 200 million hryvnias and buy the entire batch that has already been tested and verified. Prytula explained that tracked equipment is absolutely necessary in conditions of rain and snow, wheeled equipment is ineffective in such weather conditions.

"Letʼs make a big armored fist," urged Prytula.