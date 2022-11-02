The Serhiy Prytula Fund is raising 200 million hryvnias for 50 British Spartan armored personnel carriers

The Serhiy Prytula Fund is raising money for 50 British FV103 Spartan armored personnel carriers.
The collection will last from November 2 to 8. The goal is to collect 200 million hryvnias and buy the entire batch that has already been tested and verified. Prytula explained that tracked equipment is absolutely necessary in conditions of rain and snow, wheeled equipment is ineffective in such weather conditions.
"Letʼs make a big armored fist," urged Prytula.
- The FV103 Spartan is a light and maneuverable reconnaissance APC that went into series production in the 1970s. In total, almost 1 thousand units were produced. Spartan can reach speeds of up to 96 kmph and has a range of 510 km. The crew of an armored personnel carrier is three people, but it can carry up to seven people. The standard Spartan is armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun. The Armed Forces already have a Spartan at their disposal — Great Britain handed over dozens of these APCs to the Armed Forces in the summer.