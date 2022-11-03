Zelensky will not participate in the G20 summit if Putin is invited there

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in the G20 summit in Bali if Russian leader Vladimir Putin is there.

Zelenskyy stated this at a briefing that was broadcast on the air of the telethon.

"I donʼt follow the participation of others in the "Twenty" summit. My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation participates, then Ukraine will not participate. Letʼs see how it will be in the future," said Zelensky.

According to him, Ukraine is preparing for the upcoming G20 summit, and this issue was discussed in a telephone conversation with the leader of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

"In any case, we were invited again today. Weʼll see again — there are a few days left," Zelenskyy added.