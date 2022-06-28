Italian PM: Putin will not be invited to G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to speak on it.

This was announced by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Italian leader, Putinʼs participation in the summit was ruled out by Indonesian President Joko Vidodo. At the same time, Draghi suggested that the Russian president may take part in some events remotely.

Draghi noted that at the G7 summit in Germany over the weekend, the countries agreed to help Indonesia organize the summit, as well as "avoid diplomatic inconveniences" in the matter of inviting Putin.

The day before, Russian President Putin announced that he would go to the G20 summit. The President of Russia was allegedly invited by the leader of Indonesia Joko Vidodo. The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the island of Bali on November 15-16.